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    49 Component Maintenance Squadron Conducts Maintenance on F-16s

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    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto 

    49th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 49th Component Maintenance Squadron perform maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 30, 2026. The 49th CMS ensures aircraft components remain operational and supports airpower readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Barreto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 18:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013397
    VIRIN: 260630-F-CD421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111817473
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

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    This work, 49 Component Maintenance Squadron Conducts Maintenance on F-16s, by A1C Ariana Barreto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Holloman Air Force Base
    airpower
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    49th Component Maintenance Squadron
    Maintenance

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