Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013389" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides relief support for the citizens affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes with Panamanian partners in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)