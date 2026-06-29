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    Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

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    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides relief support for the citizens affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes with Panamanian partners in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013389
    VIRIN: 260702-A-HO064-5442
    Filename: DOD_111817353
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners, by SGT Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Partnership, JSCG-P, Humanitarian, Panamanian, Relief VenEarthquake

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