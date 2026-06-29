Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama provides relief support for the citizens affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes with Panamanian partners in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013389
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-HO064-5442
|Filename:
|DOD_111817353
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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