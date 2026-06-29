B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard dive teams conduct underwater security operations in support of Sail 250

U.S. Coast Guard dive teams conduct underwater hazardous device sweeps in the Upper Bay near Bayonne, New Jersey, July 1, 2026, in support of maritime security preparations for Sail 250. During the operation, divers conduct berth sweeps, deploy and operate a remotely operated sonar system to detect underwater objects and determine their approximate depth, and coordinate with a Coast Guard response boats. These operations help ensure the safety and security of the waterway ahead of Sail 250 commemorative events. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marco A. Gutierrez Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013381
|VIRIN:
|260701-G-ST777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111817237
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.