B-Roll: U.S. Coast Guard dive teams conduct underwater security operations in support of Sail 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard dive teams conduct underwater hazardous device sweeps in the Upper Bay near Bayonne, New Jersey, July 1, 2026, in support of maritime security preparations for Sail 250. During the operation, divers conduct berth sweeps, deploy and operate a remotely operated sonar system to detect underwater objects and determine their approximate depth, and coordinate with a Coast Guard response boats. These operations help ensure the safety and security of the waterway ahead of Sail 250 commemorative events. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marco A. Gutierrez Rosales)