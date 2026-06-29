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    B-Roll: Coast Guard divers set up dive tank at Intrepid Pier 86 in Manhattan

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    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard divers assemble a dive tank display at the Intrepid Pier 86 in Manhattan, New York, on July 2, 2026. The dive tank display was established for community interaction for Sail250 New York. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 16:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013365
    VIRIN: 260701-G-JO805-2431
    Filename: DOD_111817029
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US

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    TAGS

    Divers
    Sail250
    USCG250
    Sail250NewYork

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