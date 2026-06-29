B-Roll: Coast Guard divers set up dive tank at Intrepid Pier 86 in Manhattan

U.S. Coast Guard divers assemble a dive tank display at the Intrepid Pier 86 in Manhattan, New York, on July 2, 2026. The dive tank display was established for community interaction for Sail250 New York. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Wisdom)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013365
|VIRIN:
|260701-G-JO805-2431
|Filename:
|DOD_111817029
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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