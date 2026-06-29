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    Urban Search and Rescue teams continue the search for survivors using every available tool

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    VENEZUELA

    07.01.2026

    Video by Kenneth Richards 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On July 1, U.S. Urban Search and Rescue teams, working alongside international partners, continued the search for survivors using every available tool, including rescue dogs, DELSAR listening devices, and specialized search equipment.

    Location: La Guaira, Venezuela

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013363
    VIRIN: 260702-S-NU539-1002
    Filename: DOD_111817012
    Length: 00:10:56
    Location: VE

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    TAGS

    State Department
    VenEarthquake

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