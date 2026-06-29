Urban Search and Rescue teams continue the search for survivors using every available tool

On July 1, U.S. Urban Search and Rescue teams, working alongside international partners, continued the search for survivors using every available tool, including rescue dogs, DELSAR listening devices, and specialized search equipment.
Location: La Guaira, Venezuela
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013363
|VIRIN:
|260702-S-NU539-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111817012
|Length:
|00:10:56
|Location:
|VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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