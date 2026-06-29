Man is rescued after almost four days trapped in collapsed building

On July 2nd, a man trapped below a collapsed parking garage was rescued after almost four days of effort that included multiple teams including USAR LA County, City of Miami, and teams from Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Portugal, El Salvador and Mexico strategizing together and taking turns working the site.
Location: La Guaira, Venezuela
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013362
|VIRIN:
|260702-S-NU539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816868
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|LA GUAIRA, VE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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