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    Man is rescued after almost four days trapped in collapsed building

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    LA GUAIRA, VENEZUELA

    07.02.2026

    Video by Kenneth Richards 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On July 2nd, a man trapped below a collapsed parking garage was rescued after almost four days of effort that included multiple teams including USAR LA County, City of Miami, and teams from Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Portugal, El Salvador and Mexico strategizing together and taking turns working the site.

    Location: La Guaira, Venezuela

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013362
    VIRIN: 260702-S-NU539-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816868
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: LA GUAIRA, VE

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    State Department
    VenEarthquake

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