Man is rescued after almost four days trapped in collapsed building

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013362" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On July 2nd, a man trapped below a collapsed parking garage was rescued after almost four days of effort that included multiple teams including USAR LA County, City of Miami, and teams from Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Portugal, El Salvador and Mexico strategizing together and taking turns working the site.



Location: La Guaira, Venezuela