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    Website Video from Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

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    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Gen. Christopher Donahue delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. During his remarks, Donahue highlighted the achievements of Soldiers, civilians and allies across U.S. Army Europe and Africa and thanked them for their contributions to readiness and deterrence efforts throughout the theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 13:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013354
    VIRIN: 260702-A-UE565-4417
    Filename: DOD_111816720
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE

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    USAREUR
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom

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