Website Video from Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

Gen. Christopher Donahue delivers remarks during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. During his remarks, Donahue highlighted the achievements of Soldiers, civilians and allies across U.S. Army Europe and Africa and thanked them for their contributions to readiness and deterrence efforts throughout the theater. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013354
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-UE565-4417
|Filename:
|DOD_111816720
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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