Social Media Reel for Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013353" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Christopher Donahue delivers farewell remarks during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. Donahue reflected on the accomplishments of Soldiers, civilians and multinational partners across the European and African theaters while emphasizing continued readiness and alliance strength. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)