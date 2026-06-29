Gen. Christopher Donahue delivers farewell remarks during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa relinquishment of command ceremony at Clay Kaserne, July 2, 2026. Donahue reflected on the accomplishments of Soldiers, civilians and multinational partners across the European and African theaters while emphasizing continued readiness and alliance strength. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 13:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013353
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-UE565-6935
|Filename:
|DOD_111816704
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Social Media Reel for Gen. Christopher Donahue's Relinquishment of Command, by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.