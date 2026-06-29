1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade officers conduct circuit PT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013345" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army officers assigned to the Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, participate in a physical‑training circuit at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 1, 2026. The circuit challenged participants through strength, endurance, and agility exercises designed to build physical readiness, strengthen teamwork, and reinforce the Army’s commitment to maintaining a fit and ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Garret Kimmel)