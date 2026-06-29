1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade officers conduct circuit PT

U.S. Army officers assigned to the Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, participate in a physical‑training circuit at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 1, 2026. The circuit challenged participants through strength, endurance, and agility exercises designed to build physical readiness, strengthen teamwork, and reinforce the Army’s commitment to maintaining a fit and ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Garret Kimmel)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1013345
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-TI268-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816620
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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