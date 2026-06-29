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    1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade officers conduct circuit PT

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    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Garret Kimmel 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army officers assigned to the Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, participate in a physical‑training circuit at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 1, 2026. The circuit challenged participants through strength, endurance, and agility exercises designed to build physical readiness, strengthen teamwork, and reinforce the Army’s commitment to maintaining a fit and ready force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Garret Kimmel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1013345
    VIRIN: 260701-A-TI268-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816620
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade officers conduct circuit PT, by SPC Garret Kimmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Division Sustainment Brigade
    Fort Bliss
    U.S. Army
    1st Armored Division
    physical training

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