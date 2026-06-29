Happy America 250

From 1776 to today, the watch has never ended. Celebrating 250 years of American freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 15:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013342
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-ME861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111816612
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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