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    Happy America 250

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    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Finney 

    AFN OCONUS CI Production

    From 1776 to today, the watch has never ended. Celebrating 250 years of American freedom. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James Finney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 15:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013342
    VIRIN: 260702-N-ME861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111816612
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy America 250, by PO2 James Finney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indepencence Day
    PeaceThroughStrength
    AFN
    America 250

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