A Paratrooper from the U.S. Army conduct an airborne operation at La Fiere, France, June 07, 2026. D-Day 82 commemorates the courage and sacrifice of Allied forces who fought for freedom, reminding us of theenduring strength of alliances and shared responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 09:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013287
|VIRIN:
|260607-A-JA130-1078
|Filename:
|DOD_111815960
|Length:
|00:24:01
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, D-Day82: Airborne Operation (GoPro Footage), by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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