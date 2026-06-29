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    D-Day82: Airborne Operation (GoPro Footage)

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    FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A Paratrooper from the U.S. Army conduct an airborne operation at La Fiere, France, June 07, 2026. D-Day 82 commemorates the courage and sacrifice of Allied forces who fought for freedom, reminding us of theenduring strength of alliances and shared responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013287
    VIRIN: 260607-A-JA130-1078
    Filename: DOD_111815960
    Length: 00:24:01
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day82: Airborne Operation (GoPro Footage), by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Airborne Operation
    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    AATW
    SwordOfFreedom
    Dday82

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