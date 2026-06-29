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    D-Day 82: Airborne Operation

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    FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Paratroopers from the U.S. Army and Allied forces conduct an airborne operation at La Fiere, France, June 07, 2026. D-Day 82 commemorates the courage and sacrifice of Allied forces who fought for freedom, reminding us of theenduring strength of alliances and shared responsibility. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013229
    VIRIN: 260608-A-JA130-9394
    Filename: DOD_111815328
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, D-Day 82: Airborne Operation, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    AATW
    SwordOfFreedom
    paratroopers
    Dday82

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