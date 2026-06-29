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    D-Day 82: The Legacy Lives On

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    FRANCE

    06.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Eighty-two years after D-Day, Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Normandy, France, to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day by honoring the Paratroopers and Allied forces who led Operation Overlord and helped liberate Western Europe. They strengthened the bond between past and present through remembrance ceremonies, battlefield visits, and engagements with veterans and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 22:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1013227
    VIRIN: 260608-A-JA130-2234
    Filename: DOD_111815325
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, D-Day 82: The Legacy Lives On, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AllAmerican
    82ndAirborneDivision
    AATW
    SwordOfFreedom
    Dday82

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