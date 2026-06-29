Eighty-two years after D-Day, Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Normandy, France, to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day by honoring the Paratroopers and Allied forces who led Operation Overlord and helped liberate Western Europe. They strengthened the bond between past and present through remembrance ceremonies, battlefield visits, and engagements with veterans and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 22:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1013227
|VIRIN:
|260608-A-JA130-2234
|Filename:
|DOD_111815325
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D-Day 82: The Legacy Lives On, by SGT Jayreliz Batista Prado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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