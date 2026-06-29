D-Day 82: The Legacy Lives On

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013227" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Eighty-two years after D-Day, Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division returned to Normandy, France, to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day by honoring the Paratroopers and Allied forces who led Operation Overlord and helped liberate Western Europe. They strengthened the bond between past and present through remembrance ceremonies, battlefield visits, and engagements with veterans and local communities. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jayreliz Batista Prado)