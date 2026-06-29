U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations, Boston Field Office Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET), conducts non-intrusive inspections at Boston Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Using advanced technology, CBP officers screen for contraband—including drugs, unreported currency, firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items.
Includes interview with Kevin O’Brien, Deputy Assistant Director, Border Security, Boston Field Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, discussing the role and impact of non-intrusive inspection technologies.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2026 16:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1013176
|VIRIN:
|260625-H-F1643-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111814526
|Length:
|00:04:58
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll & Interview: Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) at Boston Stadium, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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