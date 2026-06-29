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    B-Roll & Interview: Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) at Boston Stadium

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    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2026

    Video by Robert Frongello 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations, Boston Field Office Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET), conducts non-intrusive inspections at Boston Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Using advanced technology, CBP officers screen for contraband—including drugs, unreported currency, firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items.
    Includes interview with Kevin O’Brien, Deputy Assistant Director, Border Security, Boston Field Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, discussing the role and impact of non-intrusive inspection technologies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.01.2026 16:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1013176
    VIRIN: 260625-H-F1643-1001
    Filename: DOD_111814526
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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    This work, B-Roll & Interview: Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) at Boston Stadium, by Robert Frongello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CBP
    OFO
    Boston
    FIFA 2026
    A-TCET

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