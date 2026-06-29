B-Roll & Interview: Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) at Boston Stadium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1013176" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations, Boston Field Office Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET), conducts non-intrusive inspections at Boston Stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Using advanced technology, CBP officers screen for contraband—including drugs, unreported currency, firearms, ammunition, and other illegal items.

Includes interview with Kevin O’Brien, Deputy Assistant Director, Border Security, Boston Field Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, discussing the role and impact of non-intrusive inspection technologies.