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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Highlights the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

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    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao highlighted the work being done by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency as he visited the headquarters building in Hawaii, as well as a field site in Vietnam. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012949
    VIRIN: 260619-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111810355
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao Highlights the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Acting Secretary of the Navy
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
    Hung Cao

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