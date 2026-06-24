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    Military Medicine 250 Spanish-American War Trivia Question

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    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Which Army physician led the commission proving mosquitoes were the primary carriers of tropical diseases, eventually saving thousands of lives during the construction of the Panama Canal?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 14:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012801
    VIRIN: 260629-D-D0232-1363
    Filename: DOD_111807733
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

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    This work, Military Medicine 250 Spanish-American War Trivia Question, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Medical 250

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