Which Army physician led the commission proving mosquitoes were the primary carriers of tropical diseases, eventually saving thousands of lives during the construction of the Panama Canal?
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:19
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012801
|VIRIN:
|260629-D-D0232-1363
|Filename:
|DOD_111807733
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
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|0
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This work, Military Medicine 250 Spanish-American War Trivia Question, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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