Military Medicine 250 Revolutionary War Trivia Question

What was the most significant challenge early medical pioneers faced during the 1777-1778 winter at Valley Forge?
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 14:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012799
|VIRIN:
|260629-O-TR188-3152
|Filename:
|DOD_111807700
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
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|0
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