U.S. Search and Rescue Teams Save Woman Trapped in Collapsed Building

On June 28th, USA-01 from Fairfax, VA rescued a 51-year-old woman from an 8-story collapsed residential building in the Carabelleda town in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela. Pulled from the building after 10-hours of rescue efforts, she was in stable condition and sent for medical treatment.
Location: Carabelleda town in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 10:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012768
|VIRIN:
|260628-O-NU539-1199
|Filename:
|DOD_111807054
|Length:
|00:07:20
|Location:
|CARABELLEDA, VE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
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