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    U.S. Search and Rescue Teams Save Woman Trapped in Collapsed Building

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    CARABELLEDA, VENEZUELA

    06.28.2026

    Video by Mark CHURMS 

    U.S. Department of State           

    On June 28th, USA-01 from Fairfax, VA rescued a 51-year-old woman from an 8-story collapsed residential building in the Carabelleda town in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela. Pulled from the building after 10-hours of rescue efforts, she was in stable condition and sent for medical treatment.

    Location: Carabelleda town in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012768
    VIRIN: 260628-O-NU539-1199
    Filename: DOD_111807054
    Length: 00:07:20
    Location: CARABELLEDA, VE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

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    TAGS

    Venezuela
    State Department
    DART
    Venezuela Relief
    humanitarian
    VenEarthquake

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