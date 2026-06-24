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    16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Hocson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Pfc. Katie Ramon, a military police soldier assigned to the 108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault), 503rd Military Police Battalion, 16th Military Police Brigade, is featured for her actions on May 13, 2026, after responding to a civilian experiencing a heart attack at the All American Access Control Point on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Ramon immediately initiated CPR and rotated chest compressions with another gate guard for approximately seven minutes until emergency medical services arrived, helping save the individual's life. The feature highlights her response, the importance of military police medical training and the commitment of Soldiers to protecting and serving the community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012766
    VIRIN: 260626-A-EO237-1001
    Filename: DOD_111806935
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point, by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    16th Military Police Brigade soldier helps save life at Fort Bragg access control point

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    503rd Military Police Battalion
    16th Military Police Brigade
    MP
    doublestack
    All American Gate
    108th Military Police Company (Airborne/Air Assault)

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