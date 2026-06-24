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    P-8A Poseidon Participates in a SINKEX during Valiant Shield 2026

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    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, carrying a AGM-84D Harpoon participates in a sink exercise in support of VALIANT SHIELD over the Pacific ocean, June 27, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 07:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012741
    VIRIN: 260627-N-OF444-2001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111806722
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, P-8A Poseidon Participates in a SINKEX during Valiant Shield 2026, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    P-8A Poseidon
    CTF 72
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. PACOM
    ValiantShield
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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