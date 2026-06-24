P-8A Poseidon Participates in a SINKEX during Valiant Shield 2026

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, carrying a AGM-84D Harpoon participates in a sink exercise in support of VALIANT SHIELD over the Pacific ocean, June 27, 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 07:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012741
|VIRIN:
|260627-N-OF444-2001
|PIN:
|000000
|Filename:
|DOD_111806722
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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