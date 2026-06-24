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    Coast Guard offloads over $63M in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

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    PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Video by Seaman Christopher Moret 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    Coast Guard Cutter Bear’s (WMEC 901) crew members seize approximately 7,720 pounds of cocaine and 4,000 pounds of marijuana worth more than $63 million at Port Everglades, Florida June 26, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Bear is a 270-foot, medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012550
    VIRIN: 260626-G-EP486-1001
    Filename: DOD_111803206
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Illegal Narcotics
    Drug offload
    Southeast District
    USCGC Bear (WMEC-901)
    Florida
    United States Coast Guard

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