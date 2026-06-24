Coast Guard offloads over $63M in illicit drugs interdicted in Eastern Pacific Ocean

Coast Guard Cutter Bear’s (WMEC 901) crew members seize approximately 7,720 pounds of cocaine and 4,000 pounds of marijuana worth more than $63 million at Port Everglades, Florida June 26, 2026. Coast Guard Cutter Bear is a 270-foot, medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia under U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Seaman Christopher Moret)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 19:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012550
|VIRIN:
|260626-G-EP486-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111803206
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PORT EVERGLADES, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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