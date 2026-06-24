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    "Warrior Medics" augment real-world medical care for Operation Sentinel Justice

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the Camp Parks, Calif., based Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group, under the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, conducted a real-world medical mission in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, Global Medic and the Combat Support Training Exercise at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 6-21, 2026.

    The AR-MEDCOM and WE-MARSG real-world medical mission fulfilled a critical necessity in the reduction of illness, injury and attrition for more than 12,000 U.S. service members who took part in the historic, joint training exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song — When We Leave
    Artist — Forever Sunset

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 11:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012490
    VIRIN: 260617-A-JG268-2001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111802020
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

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    This work, "Warrior Medics" augment real-world medical care for Operation Sentinel Justice, by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Troop Medical Clinic
    Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group
    OSJ
    OperationSentinelJustice

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