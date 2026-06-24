U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers of the Camp Parks, Calif., based Western Medical Area Readiness Support Group, under the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command, conducted a real-world medical mission in support of Operation Sentinel Justice, Global Medic and the Combat Support Training Exercise at Camp Shelby, Miss., June 6-21, 2026.
The AR-MEDCOM and WE-MARSG real-world medical mission fulfilled a critical necessity in the reduction of illness, injury and attrition for more than 12,000 U.S. service members who took part in the historic, joint training exercise. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song — When We Leave
Artist — Forever Sunset
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 11:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012490
|VIRIN:
|260617-A-JG268-2001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_111802020
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "Warrior Medics" augment real-world medical care for Operation Sentinel Justice, by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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