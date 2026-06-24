Pacific Friendship and Pacific Partnership 26 Conduct Dental Exchange in Vietnam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012434" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Navy dental professionals, alongside multinational partners, provide dental care at a combined Pacific Friendship-Pacific Partnership 2026 dental event in Quảng Trị, Vietnam, June 25, 2026. Pacific Friendship is an annual U.S. Army Pacific-led bilateral engagement focusing on the U.S.-Vietnamese People’s Army’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, as well as various medical and engineering activities to advance the mutual interest of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Hunter Garcia)