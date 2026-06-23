video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012378" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, with embarked infantry assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, both with 2d Marine Division, and Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, all with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander’s Amphibious Training aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) off the coast of North Carolina, June 7-21, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated capability providing sea, land and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a flexible and agile force for aggregated or disaggregated operations worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas, Cpl. Matthew Williams, Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom and Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski)