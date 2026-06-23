U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, with embarked infantry assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, both with 2d Marine Division, and Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 261, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 269, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542, and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, all with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, participate in the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit's Type Commander’s Amphibious Training aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) and San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) off the coast of North Carolina, June 7-21, 2026. TCAT is a military exercise designed to enhance mobility and integration between the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy. The amphibious force is an integrated capability providing sea, land and air operations, giving geographic combatant commanders a flexible and agile force for aggregated or disaggregated operations worldwide. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jorge Borjas, Cpl. Matthew Williams, Lance Cpl. Weston Lindstrom and Lance Cpl. Gavin Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012378
|VIRIN:
|260625-M-M0330-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111800495
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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