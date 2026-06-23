International and U.S. Aviation Commands SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore Media Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012359" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

BALTIMORE (June 25, 2026) The French Air Force Air Combat Command, Royal Air Force Red Arrow aerobatic team, U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, and U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team, the Blue Angels, are interviewed by local and national media outlets during SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore, June 25, 2026, at Martin State Airport in Baltimore, Maryland. SAIL250 Maryland & Airshow Baltimore commemorates the Nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together international tall ships, military vessels, aviation demonstrations, and public events throughout Baltimore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble)