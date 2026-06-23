(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    This is USAREURAF June 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    06.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Quaile 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    This Is USAREURAF June edition showcases the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day. It features Gen Donahue, MG Norrie, CSM Mullinax, and the 173rd.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.25.2026 09:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1012262
    VIRIN: 260625-A-VP422-9922
    Filename: DOD_111798870
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This is USAREURAF June 2026, by SSG James Quaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    D-Day
    StronerTogether
    THISISUSAREUR-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video