This is USAREURAF June 2026

This Is USAREURAF June edition showcases the 82nd Anniversary of D-Day. It features Gen Donahue, MG Norrie, CSM Mullinax, and the 173rd.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2026 09:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1012262
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-VP422-9922
|Filename:
|DOD_111798870
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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