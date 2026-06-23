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    USFK and ROK Counterparts Conduct Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea counterparts strengthened their combined defense against biological threats during the annual Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026 Tabletop Exercise (TTX) and Senior Leader Seminar (SLS), held from June 8-12 in Seongnam and at Camp Humphreys. This combined event strengthens the Alliance’s bio-defense posture by enhancing our shared procedures, demonstrating a clear resolve to translate the lessons of the past into today’s readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 20:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1012222
    VIRIN: 260622-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797901
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

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    TAGS

    INDOPACOM
    Pacific
    Adaptive Shield

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