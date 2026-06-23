USFK and ROK Counterparts Conduct Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012222" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea counterparts strengthened their combined defense against biological threats during the annual Exercise Adaptive Shield 2026 Tabletop Exercise (TTX) and Senior Leader Seminar (SLS), held from June 8-12 in Seongnam and at Camp Humphreys. This combined event strengthens the Alliance’s bio-defense posture by enhancing our shared procedures, demonstrating a clear resolve to translate the lessons of the past into today’s readiness. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)