B- Roll: Fire Support Battalion holds change of command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012212" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Joseph E. Sawyer relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. John R. Watkins. Sawyer is a native of Alabama. Watkins is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)