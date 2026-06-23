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    B- Roll: Fire Support Battalion holds change of command ceremony

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Joseph E. Sawyer relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. John R. Watkins. Sawyer is a native of Alabama. Watkins is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 19:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012212
    VIRIN: 260617-M-Z6696-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797812
    Length: 00:30:13
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B- Roll: Fire Support Battalion holds change of command ceremony, by Cpl Ruby Centeno and LCpl Abigail Gatch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, Change of command, Blue Diamond, Marines, Fire Support Battalion

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