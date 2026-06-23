B- Roll: Fire Support Battalion holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Marines with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, hold a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, June 17, 2026. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Joseph E. Sawyer relinquished command of the battalion to Lt. Col. John R. Watkins. Sawyer is a native of Alabama. Watkins is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ruby Centeno and Lance Cpl. Abigail Gatch)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 19:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012212
|VIRIN:
|260617-M-Z6696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111797812
|Length:
|00:30:13
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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