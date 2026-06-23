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    B-Roll: U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movement

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    MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Arellano 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force and Republic of Korea Marines coordinate Korean amphibious assault vehicle ship-to-shore movement at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Hawaii, June 21, 2026, ahead of Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2026. Thirty-one nations, 36 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. Thirty-one nations, more than 30 surface ships, 5 submarines, 15 national land forces, more than 206 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 24 to July 31. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2026 is the 30th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Max Arellano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012199
    VIRIN: 260621-M-UP561-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797606
    Length: 00:05:48
    Location: MARINE CORPS TRAINING AREA BELLOWS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Marines, ROK Marines coordinate KAAV ship-to-shore movement, by Sgt Max Arellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Third Fleet
    Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2010
    ROK Marines
    Marines
    15th MEU
    RIMPAC 26

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