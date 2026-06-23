Coast Guard rescues injured hiker from Mount Larrabee in Washington

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter crew rescues a hiker from a steep gully at Mount Larrabee in Washington, June 20, 2026. The rescue was accomplished under extreme conditions at an altitude of 6,710 feet. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012192
|VIRIN:
|260620-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111797439
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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