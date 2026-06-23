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    Coast Guard rescues injured hiker from Mount Larrabee in Washington

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    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter crew rescues a hiker from a steep gully at Mount Larrabee in Washington, June 20, 2026. The rescue was accomplished under extreme conditions at an altitude of 6,710 feet. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012192
    VIRIN: 260620-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111797439
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

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