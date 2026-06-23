(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine and Sailor man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 19:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012168
    VIRIN: 260624-M-MF574-1001
    Filename: DOD_111796744
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine and Sailor man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24), by LCpl Alisha Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soccer
    sports
    USMC News
    Fleet Week Norfolk
    SAIL250ALTANTIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video