U.S. Marine and Sailor man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 19:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012168
|VIRIN:
|260624-M-MF574-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111796744
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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