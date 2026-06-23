U.S. Marine and Sailor man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1012168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Sail 250, man the rails aboard the USS Arlington (LPD-24) as part of SAIL250 in Baltimore, Maryland, June 24, 2026. SAIL250 Maryland and Airshow Baltimore celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Baltimore’s waterfront. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)