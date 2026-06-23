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    17th Training Wing Honor Guard Graduation B Roll May 2026

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Russ Howard and Airman 1st Class Maria Mota

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing's Honor Guard graduation B Roll footage, May 1st, 2026

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 06:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012098
    VIRIN: 260501-F-EP494-1152
    Filename: DOD_111795679
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 17th Training Wing Honor Guard Graduation B Roll May 2026, by Russ Howard and A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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