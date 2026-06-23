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    DJ Sunny RAD

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    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.15.2026

    Video by Seaman Joelle Angrand and Seaman Matthew Miller

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 15, 2026) – A promotional video for Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand, AKA DJ Sunny, a radio DJ at AFN Sasebo, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 03:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012085
    VIRIN: 260615-N-FJ198-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795279
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJ Sunny RAD, by SN Joelle Angrand and SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

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