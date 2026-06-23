COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 15, 2026) – A promotional video for Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand, AKA DJ Sunny, a radio DJ at AFN Sasebo, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, June 15, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller).
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 03:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012085
|VIRIN:
|260615-N-FJ198-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795279
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DJ Sunny RAD, by SN Joelle Angrand and SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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