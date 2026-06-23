Mattew C. Perry Middle School holds a closing ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the school’s legacy and marked the transition to the newly established Matthew C. Perry Middle-High School. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez and LCpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012083
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-RU004-5469
|Filename:
|DOD_111795272
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mattew C. Perry Middle School Closing Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-ROLL), by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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