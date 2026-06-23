(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mattew C. Perry Middle School Closing Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-ROLL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Mattew C. Perry Middle School holds a closing ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the school’s legacy and marked the transition to the newly established Matthew C. Perry Middle-High School. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez and LCpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012083
    VIRIN: 260605-M-RU004-5469
    Filename: DOD_111795272
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattew C. Perry Middle School Closing Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-ROLL), by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    field day
    Closing Cermony
    Education
    MCAS Iwakuni
    DoWEA
    Matthew C. Perry Middle School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video