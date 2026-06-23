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    Mattew C. Perry Middle School Closing Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    06.04.2026

    Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Mattew C. Perry Middle School holds a closing ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the school’s legacy and marked the transition to the newly established Matthew C. Perry Middle-High School. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez and LCpl. Andrew Knight)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1012082
    VIRIN: 260605-M-RU004-8289
    Filename: DOD_111795269
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Mattew C. Perry Middle School Closing Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026, by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    closing ceremony
    field day
    MCAS Iwakauni
    Education
    DoWEA
    Matthew C. Perry Middle School

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