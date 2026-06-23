Mattew C. Perry Middle School Closing Ceremony, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan 2026

Mattew C. Perry Middle School holds a closing ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, June 5, 2026. The ceremony commemorated the school’s legacy and marked the transition to the newly established Matthew C. Perry Middle-High School. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez and LCpl. Andrew Knight)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012082
|VIRIN:
|260605-M-RU004-8289
|Filename:
|DOD_111795269
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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