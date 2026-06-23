American Red Cross Lifeguard Course

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 23, 2026) – MWR Aquatics holds the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course at the Fleet Fitness Complex indoor pool onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jun. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 03:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1012081
|VIRIN:
|260622-N-FJ198-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111795265
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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