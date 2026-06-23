(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross Lifeguard Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.22.2026

    Video by Seaman Matthew Miller 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (June 23, 2026) – MWR Aquatics holds the American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course at the Fleet Fitness Complex indoor pool onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, Jun. 23, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 03:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1012081
    VIRIN: 260622-N-FJ198-1001
    Filename: DOD_111795265
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Lifeguard Course, by SN Matthew Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMERICAN RED CROSS
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo
    lifeguard certification class
    MWR Aquatics
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video