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    Simulated Drone Attack: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll)

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    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.08.2026

    Video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, respond to a simulated drone attack during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026, Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan and other allied nations to strengthen interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012078
    VIRIN: 260609-M-MJ417-2002
    PIN: 260609
    Filename: DOD_111795161
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Simulated Drone Attack: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Townsville Training Area
    Exercise southern Jackaroo 2026
    Australian Army 3rd Brigade
    Drone attack

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