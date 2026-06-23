U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, respond to a simulated drone attack during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026, Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, June 9, 2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026 is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan and other allied nations to strengthen interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012078
|VIRIN:
|260609-M-MJ417-2002
|PIN:
|260609
|Filename:
|DOD_111795161
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Simulated Drone Attack: Exercise Southern Jackaroo, Queensland, Australia, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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