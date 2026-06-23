Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026: Simulated Combat Operations, Queensland, Australia

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, respond to a simulated attack during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026, Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, June 10, 2026. The exercise is a multinational training event to strengthen interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan and other allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez and Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2026 00:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012075
|VIRIN:
|260610-M-RU004-3244
|Filename:
|DOD_111795141
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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