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    Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026: Simulated Combat Operations, Queensland, Australia

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    QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.09.2026

    Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division and Australian Army soldiers with 3rd Brigade, 1st Division, respond to a simulated attack during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026, Townsville Field Training Area in Queensland, Australia, June 10, 2026. The exercise is a multinational training event to strengthen interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region involving the armed forces of the United States, Australia, Japan and other allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Saul Hernandez and Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.24.2026 00:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1012075
    VIRIN: 260610-M-RU004-3244
    Filename: DOD_111795141
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: QUEENSLAND, AU

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    This work, Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026: Simulated Combat Operations, Queensland, Australia, by Cpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    multinational training
    Australian Army
    US Army
    Exercise Southern Jackaroo 2026

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