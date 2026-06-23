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    NRCS Employee at Computer

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    CALDWELL, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2026

    Video by Kirsten Strough 

    Natural Resources Conservation Service

    Erin Brooks, an employee working for USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), works on the computer in her office at the USDA Service Center in Caldwell, Idaho.

    Footage filmed on June 23, 2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1012060
    VIRIN: 260623-P-UI255-4374
    Filename: DOD_111794777
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: CALDWELL, IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRCS Employee at Computer, by Kirsten Strough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    phone
    staff
    customer service
    technical support
    desk
    conservation plan

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