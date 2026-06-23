NRCS Employee at Computer

Erin Brooks, an employee working for USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), works on the computer in her office at the USDA Service Center in Caldwell, Idaho.
Footage filmed on June 23, 2026 by USDA/Kirsten Strough
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 18:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1012060
|VIRIN:
|260623-P-UI255-4374
|Filename:
|DOD_111794777
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|CALDWELL, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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