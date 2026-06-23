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    Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Maintenance and Helicopter Training B-Roll

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Luke Baker 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi crew members performed routine maintenance and helicopter training on Jun 2, 2026 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The maintenance and the training ensure that Coast Guard assets and crews are always ready. (Coast Guard video by PA3 Luke Baker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011991
    VIRIN: 260602-G-BB110-1001
    Filename: DOD_111793281
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    helicopter training
    Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi
    maintenance

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