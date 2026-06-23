Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi Maintenance and Helicopter Training B-Roll

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi crew members performed routine maintenance and helicopter training on Jun 2, 2026 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The maintenance and the training ensure that Coast Guard assets and crews are always ready. (Coast Guard video by PA3 Luke Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 10:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011991
|VIRIN:
|260602-G-BB110-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111793281
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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