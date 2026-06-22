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    Legacy Beneath the Lock: Generations of Knowledge at Black Rock Lock

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District geotechnical engineers Eugene Lenhardt and Cedric Wrobel, document piezometer upgrades and knowledge transfer efforts at Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2026. The project highlights the evolution of piezometer technology used to monitor subsurface conditions and demonstrates how decades of engineering expertise are passed to the next generation to support the safe and reliable operation of the lock. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 08:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011977
    VIRIN: 260604-A-FB511-4725
    Filename: DOD_111793079
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

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    This work, Legacy Beneath the Lock: Generations of Knowledge at Black Rock Lock, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    geotechnical engineer
    Black Rock Lock
    USACE
    corps of engineers

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