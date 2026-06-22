The Legacy of Secret Service Agent and U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011931" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill in the Gifford Shelter at Arlington National Cemetery.



Hill was a U.S. Secret Service agent who served under five presidents and was one of two Secret Service agents assigned to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.



(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)