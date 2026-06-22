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    The Legacy of Secret Service Agent and U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill

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    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Video by Derek Patterson 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill in the Gifford Shelter at Arlington National Cemetery.

    Hill was a U.S. Secret Service agent who served under five presidents and was one of two Secret Service agents assigned to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

    (U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 15:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011931
    VIRIN: 260618-A-ET384-1270
    Filename: DOD_111792060
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, The Legacy of Secret Service Agent and U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Secret Service
    Arlington National Cemetery
    JFK
    ANC
    Clint HIll

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