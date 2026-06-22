Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct military funeral honors for U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill in the Gifford Shelter at Arlington National Cemetery.
Hill was a U.S. Secret Service agent who served under five presidents and was one of two Secret Service agents assigned to First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.
(U.S. Army Video by Derek Patterson / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 15:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1011931
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-ET384-1270
|Filename:
|DOD_111792060
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Legacy of Secret Service Agent and U.S. Army Spc. 3 Clinton Hill, by Derek Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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