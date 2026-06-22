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    AR-MEDCOM, MRTC enable training, medical support for Operation Sentinel Justice

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    CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from subordinate units under both the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command and the San Antonio-based Medical Readiness and Training Command took part in Global Medic for Operation Sentinel Justice — the largest training event in U.S. Army Reserve history with more than 12,000 personnel — in Camp Beauregard, La., and Camp Shelby, Miss., June 6-21, 2026.

    Army Reserve Col. Bryan Green, commander of the San Antonio-based 7307th Medical Exercise Support Battalion, and Col. Michael Alvis, the senior observer, coach and trainer; explain why and how both AR-MEDCOM and MRTC were integral components in the facilitation and coordination of realistic, scenario-driven training to augment readiness throughout both the Army Reserve medical enterprise and the U.S. Army Reserve in its entirety.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez; with additional B-roll by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona, Sgt. William Neal, Sgt. Xavier Chavez, Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios and Pfc. Anyla Hall)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song — The Sky King
    Artist — Hampus Naeselius

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011882
    VIRIN: 260617-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_111790850
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: CAMP SHELBY, MISSISSIPPI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AR-MEDCOM, MRTC enable training, medical support for Operation Sentinel Justice, by SFC Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Shelby
    AR-MEDCOM
    Camp Beauregard
    MRTC
    OSJ
    OperationSentinelJustice

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