AR-MEDCOM, MRTC enable training, medical support for Operation Sentinel Justice

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U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from subordinate units under both the Pinellas Park, Fla., based Army Reserve Medical Command and the San Antonio-based Medical Readiness and Training Command took part in Global Medic for Operation Sentinel Justice — the largest training event in U.S. Army Reserve history with more than 12,000 personnel — in Camp Beauregard, La., and Camp Shelby, Miss., June 6-21, 2026.



Army Reserve Col. Bryan Green, commander of the San Antonio-based 7307th Medical Exercise Support Battalion, and Col. Michael Alvis, the senior observer, coach and trainer; explain why and how both AR-MEDCOM and MRTC were integral components in the facilitation and coordination of realistic, scenario-driven training to augment readiness throughout both the Army Reserve medical enterprise and the U.S. Army Reserve in its entirety.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Hernandez; with additional B-roll by Staff Sgt. Roman Adona, Sgt. William Neal, Sgt. Xavier Chavez, Sgt. Dean John Kd De Dios and Pfc. Anyla Hall)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song — The Sky King

Artist — Hampus Naeselius