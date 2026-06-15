(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island (Reel)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Justin Mettling, an AH-64 Apache aviation and assistant operations officer assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, talks about the air assault mission, a part of Operational Maneuver. U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, alongside Philippine Army 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, conducted this joint mission as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, and Calayan Island, Philippines, on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    (Envato production music via Defense Media Activity, U.S. Army Pacific music license)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 09:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1011874
    VIRIN: 260615-A-XD912-2444
    Filename: DOD_111790811
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault on Calayan Island (Reel), by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    Air Assault
    SK26
    Salknib 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video