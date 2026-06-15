U.S. Marines PT during Fleet Week Norfolk

U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250, conduct’s physical training as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011835
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-DY519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789781
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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