Sail 250 Virginia Firework display Norfolk

Spectators observe a firework display over the Elizabeth River as part of SAIL 250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 19, 2026. SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011833
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-MF574-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789777
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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