2026 Warrior Games Competitor Profile

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Pierre Sturgis discusses the life-changing incident which would later lead him to join the 2026 Warrior Games, and how other competitors inspire him to keep moving forward. The 2026 Warrior Games take place June 13-20 in San Antonio, Texas, bringing together nearly 200 wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command to compete across multiple adaptive sporting events.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Francis Ordonez)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 11:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1011832
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-VX114-6319
|Filename:
|DOD_111789775
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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