Sail 250 Virginia Parade of Sail arrives in Norfolk

Spectators watch as vessels arrive at the Elizabeth River, during the Parade of Sail as a part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virgina, June 19, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alisha Bard)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 17:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011824
|VIRIN:
|260619-M-MF574-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111789721
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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