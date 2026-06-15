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    Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, fly on a CH-47 Chinook assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, both assigned to 25th Infantry Division, during a joint air assault mission, Operation Maneuver with Philippine Army soldiers of 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, as part of Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, and Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)


    ~Time Stamps~
    (00;00;00;00) CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off from Fort Magsaysay.
    (00;00;14;15) Helicopter flying over agricultural fields.
    (00;00;24;15) Various shots of service members flying in the helicopter, preparing their gear, and talking over the radio.
    (00;01;43;56) Helicopter flying over mountain range.
    (00;02;29;00) Crew chief leading helicopters into the landing zone, helicopters landing, service members rapidly exiting.
    (00;02;45;23) Helicopter flying over coast while in holding pattern.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 09:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1011818
    VIRIN: 260613-A-XD912-3511
    Filename: DOD_111789666
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    army avaition
    Salaknib
    Philippines
    25th Infantry Division
    Air Assault
    SK26

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