U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, fly on a CH-47 Chinook assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, both assigned to 25th Infantry Division, during a joint air assault mission, Operation Maneuver with Philippine Army soldiers of 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division and Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, as part of Salaknib 2026 near Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, and Cagayan North International Airport, Lal-lo, Philippines, June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
~Time Stamps~
(00;00;00;00) CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off from Fort Magsaysay.
(00;00;14;15) Helicopter flying over agricultural fields.
(00;00;24;15) Various shots of service members flying in the helicopter, preparing their gear, and talking over the radio.
(00;01;43;56) Helicopter flying over mountain range.
(00;02;29;00) Crew chief leading helicopters into the landing zone, helicopters landing, service members rapidly exiting.
(00;02;45;23) Helicopter flying over coast while in holding pattern.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 09:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1011818
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-XD912-3511
|Filename:
|DOD_111789666
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Salaknib 2026: Task Force Saber Conducts Joint Air Assault, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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