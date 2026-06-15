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    Salaknib 2026: A Roll: U.S. Army Pfc. Nathanial Long on Task Force Saber Operation Maneuver Air Assault

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    PHILIPPINES

    06.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Nathanial Long, an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer and aircrew member assigned Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks on his role during the Operation Maneuver air assault as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 11, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.21.2026 06:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011812
    VIRIN: 260611-A-XD912-2168
    Filename: DOD_111789643
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: PH

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: A Roll: U.S. Army Pfc. Nathanial Long on Task Force Saber Operation Maneuver Air Assault, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    salaknib
    Friendspartnersallies
    Philippines
    air assault
    Austraiia
    SK26

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