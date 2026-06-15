U.S. Army Pfc. Nathanial Long, an UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer and aircrew member assigned Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, speaks on his role during the Operation Maneuver air assault as part of Exercise Salaknib 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, June 11, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2026 06:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011812
|VIRIN:
|260611-A-XD912-2168
|Filename:
|DOD_111789643
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: A Roll: U.S. Army Pfc. Nathanial Long on Task Force Saber Operation Maneuver Air Assault, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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